To the editor:
I worked for Sheriff Cserep as a confinement officer at the DeKalb County Jail so I have seen his leadership from the perspective of a jail officer.
His door was always open with a listening ear and I felt like he had my back 110%. Both of those things were important to me as a jailer. Although I no longer live in DeKalb County, I would absolutely recommend Sheriff Cserep for a second term as DeKalb County Sheriff.
Michelle Hixson
Hamilton
