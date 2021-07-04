25 years ago
• Stone flower planters are available to Kendallville businesses and residents from the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce as part of the chamber’s “Kendallville in Bloom” beautification program. Chamber executive board members, Natalie Sparkman, Jerry Kessler and Brian Baker came up with the “Kenddallvile in Bloom” theme and use of the planters.
