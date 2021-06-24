To the editor:
On June 17, around 3:15 p.m., my husband and I were traveling on C.R. 600 North, off of S.R. 9, going east when we engaged in a flat tire. After we had pulled over and stopped, Deputy Sheriff J. Richie stopped behind us. In a time when you hear nothing but bad publicity about police officers, I felt the need to write.
Officer Richie gave up his time to help change our tire. He was kind, courteous and respectful. Noble County Sheriff's Department can be very proud of his service — we are.
Thank you again, Officer J. Richie.
John and Jacque Claphan
Albion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.