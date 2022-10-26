To the Editor:
I would like to ask voters to consider Stephanie (Faye) Kline for the Wayne Township ENHS school board position.
Kline demonstrates heartfelt concern about harmful, disruptive behaviors accompanying wokeness and gender ideology in school systems. It is very important to ensure local school board members are not influenced by wokeness.
Unlike her opponent, Kline doesn’t have the endorsement of East Noble Education Association (ENEA) or Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA). In my estimation, lack of their endorsement is admirable. They are affiliated with NEA (National Education Association), strong advocates of wokeness. Endorsement indicates alignment with wokeness.
Many conservative teachers in Indiana decline union membership due to woke political alignment. Teacher unions donate heavily to Democrat candidates and liberal PACs ($28 million in 2020).
Wokeness is affecting our community. My understanding is that two parents expressed concerns about wokeness in their children’s classrooms at a recent East Noble school board meeting. Some school board members were not attentive to them. Parents should be very concerned.
Our state legislature needs to make it easier for voters to identify potential woke school board candidates.
Indiana House Bill 1182 was introduced to require school board candidates to identify their party affiliation. This legislation has not progressed. Conservative voters should contact state legislators and ask them to advance it into law. Voters deserve to know the party affiliation of school board candidates. There is a correlation between political party and worldview. If the local Democrat party hosts a fundraiser for a school board candidate, the candidate is likely either woke or sympathetic to it.
The Biden administration has given teacher unions and executive agencies latitude to infiltrate the K-12 school system with wokeness and gender ideology. The Department of Justice has begun persecuting vocal opponents of wokeness. The Department of Agriculture threatened reduced school lunch programs for low-income students if school districts don’t adhere to woke gender ideology guidelines. These guidelines include allowing students identifying with the opposite sex to use their restrooms and locker rooms, and to participate on their sports teams, despite biological advantage.
Increasingly, the State intrudes upon parental rights and contradicts parental moral values. Parents are often kept in the dark about important, life-changing decisions concerning their child, particularly regarding sexuality.
Wokeness is based on Neo-Marxism and its oppressor-oppressed paradigm. Conservative parents are viewed as incompetent, uneducated oppressors who don’t know what is best for their children. Woke teachers insert themselves between parent and vulnerable, exploitable children as surrogate parents.
The State and its minions assert themselves as authority figures who know what’s best, overriding the influence of parental and religious values. This happens when secular man rejects the true God and the societal institutions he created, including family and the biblical church. The State rushes in to fill the moral vacuum.
One of my critics claims I am paranoid for my concern about wokeness in education. Classic gaslighting. Several of my friends are former and current schoolteachers. Some have young children. They share identical concerns. Some homeschool for this reason.
If you are a Democrat, I recommend watching Tulsi Gabbard’s recent video entitled “Why I’m Leaving the Democratic Party” on her Youtube channel, “The Tulsi Gabbard Show”. Tulsi was a U.S. House of Representatives member for eight years, and a 2020 presidential candidate. She expresses many of the same concerns about the dangers of the Biden administration and wokeness.
Conservatives, vote November 8 for candidates reflecting our values. Vote for candidates that won’t sacrifice children to the Biden administration and woke revolutionaries. Ask county Republican chairs beforehand for recommendations on school board candidates if in doubt.
Find your county Republican chair. https://indiana.gop/counties
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
