To the editor:
I would like to introduce myself to those who may not know me. I am running for your DeKalb County auditor.
I have been a lifelong DeKalb County resident. I graduated from DeKalb High School, hold an associates degree in business and a bachelor's degree in general studies, both from IFPW. My early careers were those of a bank teller and a certified pharmacy technician. I started in the DeKalb County Auditor's office in 2013 as the budget deputy. In 2015 I became the first deputy auditor under Jan Bauman until December of 2021 when I was caucused in to finish Jan's last year of her second term.
I am currently the secretary for the Waterloo Grant Township Public Library and the treasurer for the DeKalb County Republican Women's Group. I just graduated from the National Association of Counties (NACo) High Performance Leadership Academy. I have the knowledge and experience to continue as your DeKalb County fiscal officer with plans to implement the ability to view county ordinances and resolutions online, along with the already available meeting minutes, as well as the ability to apply for a Homestead deduction electronically. I would appreciate your support on May 3.
Susan Sleeper
Waterloo
