25 years ago
• In his seventh year as East Noble girls basketball coach, Fred Inniger has coached four different varsity sports at East Noble. He is currently coaching his 31st varsity season, spanning 25 years. And last week, he notched career win number 500 at East Noble. Inniger took over as the head baseball coach at East Noble in 1972, and coached the varsity basketball team from 1974-77. Inniger led the Knight baseball program to six sectional titles, and in 1982, led by All-State fireballer Jay Grate, captured the Fort Wayne regional title. When softball became sanctioned by the IHSAA, Inniger was East Noble’s first coach, and led the Knights to a 110-44 record and four sectional titles in seven years. Earlier this year, he was elected into the Indiana Softball Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.