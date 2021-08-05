To the editor:
This letter is in response to the article in Sunday's paper about broadband internet in DeKalb County.
I have been a long-time AES subscriber, and I love the service they offer. I love what they bring to the community. I recommend them to anyone who is looking for fast, reliable internet. What I do not love is how they pick and choose the customers that they are going to provide service to.
If you check their service coverage map, they have covered the entire Union Township; however, this is not true. There are people on the other side of I-69, in Union Township, that have been struggling to get their service for years. The one time AES gave an answer, it was stated that they wouldn't make enough for a return on the cost of running the line. I find that a very interesting way of thinking considering the number of government grants and opportunities they have stated they are looking forward to taking advantage of.
The statement about expanding to every corner of the county is excellent in theory, but in practice, how many households will be forced to go without this "community-owned" network because it doesn't make financial sense for them to run a fiber cable?
Matthew Dillinger
Auburn
