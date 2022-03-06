25 years ago
• Downtown Kendallville buildings will be inspected next month for historical value to begin the process for recognition as historical landmarks. City Council endorsed the Downtown Business Association’s proposal to get the city’s downtown business district on the federal registry of historical landmarks.
