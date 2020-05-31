High fives to the city of Kendallville for mowing the high grass (hay) and weeds at the house at 222 N. Park Ave., Kendallville.
And, of course, high fives to those who regularly mow their lawns, trim their shrubs and get rid of weeds, helping to keep our neighborhoods inviting and well cared for.
