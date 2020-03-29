90 years ago
• A petition was presented to the Kendallville City Council, signed by citizens residing on North Oak Street, asking for paving of that street between Sargent and Wayne — a distance of only one block. It was brought out that it would be a difficult matter to secure bids for such a small job, but it might be done by the same contractor who will doubtless get the North Street paving job later on. Mayor W.C. Anman expressed the hope that the street leading to the hospital could be paved at the same time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.