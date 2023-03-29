To the Editor:
Let me introduce myself to the citizens of Auburn, as I am asking for your vote for Auburn City Council At- Large on May 2, 2023 in the Republican primary election.
I am a lifelong resident of DeKalb County, and have resided in Auburn since May of 1977. Upon residing in Auburn, I have been a lifelong resident at the same address.
I joined the Auburn Fire Department in 1981 as a volunteer firefighter and in 1985 had the fortunate opportunity to become the full time Fire Marshal of the City of Auburn, serving in that capacity until retirement in 2016, after a career of 31 years. In that position, in collaboration with the Auburn Building Department, we together as a team, were instrumental in adopting the City of Auburn’s first comprehensive set of city-wide fire and building codes, still in effect to this day.
I also had the privilege of raising a family of two sons and sending them through the DeKalb Central School System. Through the fire department I was exposed to two (2) community oriented organizations, the United Way of DeKalb County where I presently serve on the board of directors, and have for 20 plus years, and also served as a past board president; and also the DeKalb County Fair Association where I currently serve on the executive board as superintendent of the Merchant Tent for the annual county fair, and have done so for the last 20 years. I am also a member of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum, the NATMUS museum, board member of the DeKalb County Tourism Commission & Visitors Bureau, and a member of the Auburn Moose Lodge.
I have and continue to be a committed citizen of the City of Auburn. I am a team player who recognizes the significance of all government factions working together toward one end: that which is best for Auburn, this amazing Classic City. I pledge to you Auburn, to continue that mind-set if elected to the City Council as Member At Large.
I continue to reside at the same residence for 46 years, with my wife of 26 years, Therese (Crouch) Bunn.
If elected I hope to restore civility and individual respect of each individual and also respect to the elected positions of city government.
Please contact me by email or phone if you have any questions or concerns.
Thank You
Dave Bunn
Candidate for Auburn City Council At-Large
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.