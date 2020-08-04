To the editor:
As to my previous letter a few months back, I offer this:
1. (Influenza.) While the impact of flu varies, it places a substantial burden on the health of people in the United States each year. CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in between 9 million to 45 million illnesses, between 140,000 to 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 to 61,000 deaths annually since 2010. (With the death toll being around .3%)
2. (COVID-19) Note: Provisional death counts are based on death certificate data received and coded by the National Center for Health Statistics as of July 29, 2020. Death counts are delayed and may differ from other published sources (see Technical Notes). Counts will be updated periodically. Additional information will be added to this site as available.
We all know that Covid-19 tests are correct 60% of the time, 100% of the time. The 'death toll' for C-19 is being falsified.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/flu.htm
With that being said, the obvious is true:
1. The survival rate of influenza is 99.8%
2. The survival rate of COVID-19 is 99.6%
While the term "pandemic" may apply, it is used out of context. Do you call ...
1. World Hunger
2. Marxism
3. Child abduction
4. Murder
5. Rape
6. Enslavement
... "Pandemics"? Of course not.
Whether you agree with me or not, we are being lied to. (And I understand, in this day and age, it's hard to hear the truth.)
I only offer my view, and I thank KPC for printing this.
With all respect,
Eric Nelson
Fremont
