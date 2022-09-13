To the Editor:
While we watch the water situation in the western United States become more dire every day, our own water is under threat. The Aquabounty GMO salmon farm in Pioneer, Ohio, is requesting a permit for over 5 million gallons of water from the Michindoh Aquifer to use in their pump and dump operation. Aquabounty says they will be good stewards but a 5 million plus gallon a day pump and dump operation is far from good stewardship.
Aquabounty operates a similar plant in Albany, Indiana, but on a much smaller scale. Through a freedom of information request, their numerous violations say otherwise.
How many Aquabountys do we allow to consume such large amounts of water from our aquifer? The Michindoh Aquifer has provided clean water for our area for countless generations and it can continue to do so with a common sense approach to large withdrawals. Do we constantly have to put economics over environmental concerns? Rights of nature are a concept all should embrace as we face unprecedented loss of water in other areas of our country. We have been blessed with this clean and abundant source of water. We need to protect it.
Speak out now and tell the Ohio DNR your concerns about the Aquabounty project. You can submit comments about the well field Aquabounty needs for this project until Sept. 16.
You can submit a comment online at Ohio DNR Division of Water Resources. Tap the link for Aquabounty Water Withdrawl and Consumptive Use Permit Application-East Well Field. Written comments can be sent to Bradley Lodge, ODNR Division of Water Resource, 2045 Morse Rd., Building B-3, Columbus, OH 43229.
Susan Catterall
Hamilton
