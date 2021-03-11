Congratulations to Arc Noble County Foundations for receiving a $75,000 award that will help it to better serve northeast Indiana. The mission of The Arc Noble County Foundations is to support individuals with disabilities in northeast Indiana to maximize their abilities to succeed at work, at home and in their community. Its website — arcfoundations.com — states “We are committed to promote meaningful partnerships with all stakeholders to contribute to a rewarding and productive quality of life for all ... We help companies meet their manufacturing goals while preparing individuals to obtain and maintain employment. We support individuals to learn, to volunteer and to succeed in their local communities.” Kay Craig, executive director, said, “With federal and state changes to our services, The Arc simply must develop new and innovative partnerships to support the individuals in Noble County who depend on our services throughout their lifespan.” Based at 506 S. Orange St., Albion, they work with the Indiana Home and Community Based Waiver and Employment Services through the Indiana Vocational Rehabilitation Services. AWS Foundation of Fort Wayne this winter announced the Vantage Grant for Disability Service Providers, with awards totaling $450,000 to six select disability service providers in the first round of evaluation. Each received $75,000 to identify and explore significant barriers they face and find a path toward solutions that can transform how they serve the disability community in northeast Indiana. The organizations funded were: The Arc Noble County Foundations, Carey Services, Cardinal Services, Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, Pathfinder Services and Turnstone. During round two of the Vantage Grant process, these organizations will present potential solutions to the barriers they identified for the opportunity to receive additional funding to implement their plan to meet community needs. “Even under normal circumstances, direct service providers rarely have time or personnel to explore how they can transform their organization,” said Patti Hays, AWS Foundation CEO. “We created the Vantage Grant as an opportunity to look beyond daily demands and explore barriers that challenge the very nature and way that programs and services traditionally support the disability community.” AWS Foundation invited 11 disability service providers to identify a barrier their organization, and those that they serve, currently face. In the first phase, organizations submitted a concept proposal to receive $75,000 for discovery and analysis. The six award recipients will work for six months, both internally and with consultants and stakeholders, to take a 360-degree look at their barriers and identify potential solutions. Each will submit a final proposal to AWS Foundation in July that will result in the opportunity for additional funding to implement their proposed plans. Five additional pre-selected organizations not previously included in the selection process will be eligible to submit a Vantage Grant proposal in the fall of 2021. Founded in 2007, AWS Foundation supports a wide range of organizations and service agencies in northeast Indiana, working to develop a community in which people with enduring intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities are engaged fully and meaningfully in all aspects of community life. For more information, visit awsfoundation.org. Suggestions are needed about ways residents of northeast Indiana can contribute to and partner with The Arc Noble County Foundations’ mission as it serves individuals, families, industry and communities. For more information contact Kay Craig, executive director, at The Arc Noble County Foundations. The Arc phone number is 636-2155 and Craig’s email is kcraig@thearcfoundations.com. “We need caring and compassionate people to help us accomplish our mission,” said Craig. OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Dave Kurtz, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
