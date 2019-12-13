To the editor:
Our law enforcement officers serve our communities to enforce our laws, be peacemakers, come to our aid in times of emergency needs like crashes and violence, and protect our property. Their very presence promotes peace and communicates that as a civil society we expect everyone to obey the law. In other words, they represent the law-abiding in the areas they serve and are a sign to law-breakers, and not an ineffectual one, that anti-social behavior will not be tolerated. When you support the honest and professional officers and deputies in your community, you are supporting yourself and your neighbor. When you support them, you are supporting peaceful communities and the rule of law. What can be more worthy of your support?
You can show your community you support law enforcement by placing a single blue light in your window. At this time of year, ornamental light fixtures, such as candlestick replicas, are easy to come by and serve this purpose well.
Remember, the color blue is also a symbol of peace. When you display your blue lights, you'll be sending a dual message to everyone driving by that you support America's peacekeepers, and that you hope the coming year will be a time of peace.
Jess Jessup, patrol chaplain
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office
