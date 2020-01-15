To the editor:
The Auburn Shifters would like to thank Sheriff Dave Cserep and deputies and staff for their cooperation and help in making the DeKalb County Sheriff's Shop with a Cop a success. Many of the officers involved come directly from duty to participate. Many participate every year.
Thank you also, to all the Shifters members who participated. Thanks also to the Walmart Foundation for their generous donation and to all others who donated. With this generosity, Shop with a Cop will continue to prosper for many years to come.
Thanks again!
Tom Muehlmeyer
Auburn Shifters
