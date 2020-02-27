We are being overrun by Confined Feeding Operations
To the editor:
To Noble County. We are being overrun by CFOs in our community. The only profit is to the property owner and to the big corporations building and running the barns.
We know we live in farm land, that there are animals and crops there. We love that about living in the country community.
CFOs are not farms, they are concentrated animal pens, chickens, cattle and hogs. The smell from these barns are terrible. We are concerned about our water quality and environmental effects.
We, our community has no way to fight this. The planning board and the Commissioners don’t want to hear any concerns from any of the neighbors. Our property values will go down with so many CFOs surrounding us.
I ask, what can we do? I love to open my windows in the summer. Enjoy the outdoors with my grandkids walking in the woods, cookouts. But with three or four CFOs within one mile of us, that’s not possible.
Roxanne Annis
Ligonier
