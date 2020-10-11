25 years ago
• Construction may begin in mid-1996 on some upscale housing that will be part of a proposed 18-hole championship golf course community about a mile west of Kendallville. The new residential/golf course community will be located on 300 acres of primarily agricultural property, roughly bounded by Drake Road to the south, the Conrail railroad tracks to the north, C.R. 500E to the west and C.R. 600E to the east. The houses will range in price from $110,000 to $200,000
