To the editor:
There are still good, wonderful people in this world.
Over a recent weekend, while shopping at the Auburn Walmart, one appeared. I had many items. When I got to the checker, she said I owed $22.71. I said that can’t be right. She then informed me that the man in front of me had given her five $20 bills to pay for my groceries. I was floored. I think the people behind me thought I was crazy — my carrying on.
I only hope this man is from this area so he will know how much we thank and appreciate this. My husband is calling him an angel.
Carolyn Miller
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.