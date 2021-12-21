Some facts are
unnecessary, insensitive
To the editor:
I’d like to express a concern I have in regards to the KPC article released recently about the arrest of Steven Restamayer for the murder of Daniel Sheets.
Daniel Sheets is my nephew. I love him. Over the last several months since his shocking death, I have cried and consoled with his mother, who is my younger sister. We both have lost our oldest child; mine to cancer, hers to murder. The depth of grief that comes with the loss of a child is unfathomable, no matter how it happens or what the circumstances are of that child’s life.
Of course, our family wants justice for Danny and we are hopeful that this case may be getting closer to being resolved. Facts are important to journalism. Unnecessary facts are not. It was insensitive, inappropriate and unprofessional of the reporter to include in the article the descriptions and details of Danny’s discovered body. Such reporting is distasteful and leaves emotional scars on the family of victims. In the future, please think twice , then check and edit when reporting facts about a victim who was loved by many.
Carol Karst-Wasson
Angola
