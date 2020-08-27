To the editor:
St. Martin's Healthcare requires that all clinic visits are by appointment only.
Due to the pandemic, St. Martin’s Healthcare will continue to offer tele-med and audio services, as well as face-to-face visits at the clinic.
All visits will be conducted by appointment only so that ample time is taken between appointments for cleaning and disinfecting. Patients are asked to bring and wear masks for their visits. To accommodate our patients’ needs, we will continue to offer telehealth visits. These are also scheduled visits.
As of June 30, all clinic services such as mental health counseling, diabetic education, hearing screenings, vision clinics have resumed. Due to the backlog of patients in our volunteer dental provider’s private practice, dental services have resumed, and we are working hard to schedule patients as appointments are available.
Women’s Health Day is being planned for this fall and is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 11.
If you have any questions or concerns, please call at 260-357-0077 the clinic during regular clinic hours and we will be happy to assist you.
Destiny Douglas
Clinic coordinator
Garrett
