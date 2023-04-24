KPC Media issues a formal retraction for a Letter to the Editor published April 19, 2023, headlined "Building raises concerns about public safety."
Upon further review, this letter does not meet KPC Media's printed standards of publication for letters to the editor, which states letters may be rejected on the basis of "libel, poor taste or repetition." The letter included allegations made as matter of fact by its author that cannot be objectively verified by our staff and therefore should not have been published.
KPC Media regrets publication of this letter and this retraction shall serve as printed acknowledgment of such. The letter has also since been unpublished from our web archive at kpcnews.com.
KPC Media accepts letters to the editor as a service to provide public discourse and community voices to our audience on a wide variety of opinions and topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.