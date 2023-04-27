To the Editor:
A few years ago the citizens of DeKalb Central voted roughly two-thirds against a school referendum. Since then the district has completed "Phase 1" of their project, which included necessary items and sports facility upgrades, such as a new weight room at the high school and a football turf field.
To bypass the referendum process and avoid input from taxpayers, the projects are now being divided into separate line items. Some members of our administration, school board, and community are pushing to complete the entire project immediately, effectively silencing the voices of the citizens. As Superintendent Steve Teders stated in a recent work session, "Essentially, $6.1 million is the threshold for any one site to avoid having this go to some sort of remonstrance, petition or referendum." If this is passed, stakeholders will not have a say.
I find it disappointing that some teachers, coaches and parents are speaking at work sessions and board meetings demanding that Phase 2 and Phase 3 be completed immediately. Parents are using their children as bartering tools. Threatening to pull them out of the district if the projects are not done, regardless whether they make sense.
We have a few board members who are on the right track. They are running the real numbers, making a current plan, a 3-year plan, and a 5-year plan. They realize all of the projects cannot and should not be done at once, but they are not saying they won't happen. Take a look at your property taxes and see how much is paid to the school. The reality is it takes good management and responsible spending to make these projects happen.
Education should be the priority, followed by addressing bullying and providing a safe environment for all children. Extracurricular activities should come next. However, politics continue to create division within the district, and no one seems to be addressing it. We should be focusing on retaining our current staff and understanding why some are leaving.
I'll end this with a couple thoughts. This is addressed to the current administration and board members. I personally know of several rural families who have either pulled their children or chose not to start them at DeKalb Central. One being my own family member. The total I am aware of, personally, is 9 students. Their decision was not based on whether upgrades were done or if the sports facilities were the best out there. It was based on the ongoing issues of politics and the current administration. Addressing those speaking out about the completion of these next phases, there is an overwhelming amount only speaking in regard to the sports facility upgrades. Not all students choose a sport as an extracurricular activity. There are so many programs kids have to choose from and each deserve the same amount of attention. Shouldn't we be more concerned with the number of students leaving our district and why?
Cindy Stout-Foglesong
Waterloo
