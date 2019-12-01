To the editor:
Rep. Banks and Sen. Braun. You and your GOP colleagues still can't see what's wrong with this picture? The inept president you both profess to support is on his way down.
The cat is clearly “out of the bag,” and there is no viable alternative conversation. Your political futures will surely follow the same fate if you can't muster the ability to admit — enough is enough! The damage in dollars and international repute cannot be sustained for another day, let alone another term! MAGA? ... we all know what needs to happen.
Jeff Hamilton
Auburn
