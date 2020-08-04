To the editor:
In the wake of this pandemic, I have been disappointed in the state of Indiana and our country with regards to how we have approached caring for our most vulnerable populations. We see the implications of the Americans with Disabilities Act — the handicap accessible parking spots and public buildings, and the special education programs in schools — and we think, “Things have really changed! Our culture is finally equitable for all.”
But there has been little change inside of us and in our treatment of people with disabilities.
I’ve heard it said that the way an employer treats employees during a time of crisis illustrates their sentiment towards them in general, and should shed a light on whether a company is morally and ethically good — so we should pay attention to how our employers treat us now.
I want to extend this idea to people with disabilities and how they are treated by the government and our culture.
Multiple states have passed legislation, deeming that ventilators used during times of significant illness/ infection would be given in priority to young people without disabilities before they would be given to people with disabilities or the elderly, or as one state put it, individuals with “severe mental retardation,” a diagnostic phrase no longer used by most health care professionals. Many individuals with disabilities were denied medical care due to their condition, despite that they still have quality of life — and some have died as a result (for example, Michael Hickson in Texas).
What place does the government have in deciding if someone has enough quality of life to qualify for medical treatment? Using level of function and disability severity to determine if someone deserves medical care is scarily reminiscent of the eugenics movement. Thankfully, to my knowledge, we have not seen this in Indiana, but it is happening all over our country.
Children with disabilities are also being disadvantaged by the latest mask mandate. While I am a strong advocate for wearing masks, many individuals with disabilities, especially children with disabilities, are unable to wear the masks due to sensory processing disorders and other types of profound disability. I can personally attest that the parents of children with disabilities have been told that in spite of this, their child will be denied their free and public access to education afforded to them by federal law. This is regardless of doctors’ statements and advocacy for these children to be exempt from the mask mandates due to their conditions. This is happening in our schools in DeKalb County. Many of the children who would be prevented from going to school receive specialized services in school that are extremely different for their parents to replicate in at-home, virtual learning.
In addition, people who make up the essential and necessary care staff (direct support professionals) for individuals with disabilities are consistently devalued, perhaps reflective of the way that the state feels about the individuals that they serve. The state determines the salary of direct support professionals, and if they don’t find them necessary enough to pay a livable wage, it indicates an apathy about whether people with disabilities deserve quality care. During this time of crisis, the state has finally declared direct support professionals "essential," and this a great move.
These staff are often providing very up-close hygiene and personal care (in addition to other types of care), but not receiving hazard pay, and not guaranteed personal protective equipment that is within the standard set by the medical community. Yet again, the state has shown us where its priorities lie, and it is not with prioritizing dignity and quality of care for Hoosiers with disabilities or their support staff.
When we make choices determining life or death we display what our priorities are deep down. The way that our state and country has placed minimal priority on people with disabilities during this time shows that we may be a changed world on the outside, but we are still prejudiced on the inside, and when it counts the most. We can and should be doing better.
Laurel Hoff
Auburn
