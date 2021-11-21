25 years ago
• Dogs specially trained to sniff out drugs and weapons combed the East Noble High School parking lot, resulting in the arrest of a 17-year-old male student for marijuana and paraphernalia possession. The random search was the first of its kind at an East Noble School Corp. facility, following passage of a police dog policy by the school board that went into effect at the beginning of the current school year. A total of five K-9 units weaved through the parking lot. When one of the dogs “hit” on a parked vehicle, another dog was brought through the same area separately and also had a positive reaction to the vehicle. At the point the identity of the student responsible for the vehicle was determined and he was asked by school authorities to come outside, where in accordance with policy, he was present for a search of the car by two school administrators as law enforcement officers observed.
