To the editor:
I was unaware that God had chosen Donald Trump King of America. I must have missed the tweet.
If I were to compare Donald Trump to a king it would be Don King. Both have bad hair, big mouths and take advantage of those around them for personal gain. What has been left out for some reason about King David is the fact David sent his general into battle so he could take his wife for his own. God was angry and after the death of his first son David repented.
Why do the TRUMPSTERS misuse Scripture to further promote their agenda of government hate and social carnage? If they were going to compare Donald Trump to a Biblical King I believe it would be KING NIMROD. Nimrod's followers were all like each other and used their time, energy and wealth to build a vertical wall to make mankind great again. To make a long story short, this angered God so He created multiple tribes and languages to disperse and multiply.
I find it increasingly disturbing that Tea Party TRUMPSTERS think they decide who is and who is not loved by God. The Father and the Son will in time decide all of our futures not King Trump.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
