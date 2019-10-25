To the editor:
I’m writing this letter to show support for Nora (Schwartz) as she pursues the District 1 City Council seat. Many people, across different business and social circles, have heard her name but I’m sure not all of you really know her. She often operates in the background creating, developing, supporting, and leading while only rarely taking a front-facing seat for that task. I hope this letter serves to put her front and center. If you haven’t heard of her until just recently, allow me to introduce you to her.
Every role Nora has held in her adult life has been one of servant leadership. This has never been a statement she’s verbalized, but rather a statement she’s made through action. As a *gasp* female in the military Staff Sergeant Schwartz excelled in her service, and willingly volunteered in place of the less-willing for multiple overseas tours both before and after 9/11. In serving our youth this master’s graduate has taught in both elementary and middle school capacities, where she connects with and leads the youth of our community. Watching her students grow and develop into adults has brought her great pride. She herself, becomes the “I can do it all” mom and left teaching to grow our family. With children you grow a greater appreciation for the community you live in and what it has to offer, and her love for our children sparked a love for our community.
The last few years of Nora’s life have been of intentional and exceptional service to her community. Volunteering her time at schools, working within and behind countless downtown events as an Auburn Main Street board member, working with the Visitors Bureau to support our in town developments and events, working with business leaders to create new opportunities for others, connecting resources — literally — all over town, engaging our youth within the community through activities and opportunities to grow and share their talents, serving as a leader within local social groups like Tri Kappa and others, managing multiple fundraising boards for Junior Achievement … oh, all while being a loving wife and mother. This service has been rewarding, and fulfilling, and has further engaged her with the inner workings of our town. It also provided clarity, in that she found within her soul a calling for something greater. To say that City Council has been a dream of hers since she was a little girl is not quite true, but as an adult with a family living in this community it has long been a goal. The skills and strengths she has developed will serve her, and us, well. She is ready, and simply needs your blessing to step into that role.
They say that you make time for what’s important to you, and if that’s true then this community is clearly important to her. One thing you can always count on with Nora — she’ll be there. She’s always there. Shoot a video, promote this or that, participate in this, rally people around that, connect A with B, gather X for Y, pull together a meeting for this group, raise funds for that group … you name it, she finds a way to get it done. And that, essentially, is Nora. An impassioned, driven, engaging, bulldozer of a woman. A prepared, disciplined, and fully capable candidate, standing ready to greater serve you. I hope you give her the opportunity she’s earned. Not because she’s prepared herself and needs to be rewarded with it, but because we should reward ourselves by recognizing we have a leader among us and electing her to office.
Tim Schwartz
Auburn
