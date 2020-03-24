To the editor:
I noticed in the media that the city of Auburn was looking for persons to form a planning committee. My residence is outside the city limits. However, I do live within the social and economic influential sphere of the city.
Therefore, I would like to submit some suggestions:
First: Save the old Coca-Cola advertisement painted on the building across from the old hotel downtown (Sprinkling Can) wall. Americana that fits right into the theme of the community. The Coke company, if contacted, may want to aid in saving it. Can’t hurt to ask.
Second: Use Cedar Creek as a conduit through the community. Clean it up, build a walk along its bank, start small and add to it yearly. Connection from the museum area to the downtown as a start.
Third: Plant some trees in the west end business area of State Road 8. When development first started there were dozens of trees. Now there are few. With the huge variety of designer trees now available for uses in urban areas, it would greatly enhance the area. Sidewalks would also aid in safety and give more appeal.
Fourth: Plan for future traffic. Traffic growth does not increase proportionally to growth, it increases exponentially. That is how traffic problems are born.
Auburn can ill afford the continued growth of the macabre cluster of utilitarian business structures that are the West 7th Street.
Jim Redmond
Auburn
