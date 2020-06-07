25 years ago
• Kendallville new car dealers have teamed up with NBD Bank to raise funds for the Kendallville Fourth of July fireworks show. This month fundraising for the fireworks spectacular went into full swing, as four car dealerships in Kendallville will donate $20 for every vehicle sold. In addition, the bank will donate $10 for every vehicle financed and $20 for every vehicle leased through NBD. Those participating in the fundraiser are Steve West, representing Steve West Motors; Chuck Roth, representing Roth Chrysler, Plymouth and Dodge dealership; Max Platt, representing Platt Ford, Lincoln and Mercury dealership; and Lou Impody, representing Jack De Chevrolet, Cadillac and Geo dealership. Jerry Kessler of NBD Bank and Don Moore, fireworks fund-raising chairman, were also on hand for the kickoff.
