To the Editor:
The Cobblestone Ladies Golf Association would like to thank the following for their donations to the 27th Annual “Swing for Cancer Services” June 20th Golf Benefit. Your generosity allowed us to donate $18,200.00 to Cancer Services of NE Indiana benefiting over 5000 families in NE Indiana.
AJ Machine Inc, Al & Barb Huth, Albion Pizza Depot, Albion Village Foods, Albright's Grocery, Alvina Johnson, Annie Oakley Perfumery, Assurance Title, Backroads Tavern, Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern, Bakers’ Flowers & Gifts, Big C Lumber,
Black & Ramer Ins. LLC, Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, Bobick’s, Bosch, Brevin’s Eatery & Lounge, Bridgewater Golf Club, Brooke Harris, Brookwood Golf Club, Butler CPA LLC, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Caroline’s Cottage Cottons, Cathey & Gregory McNeal, Cedar Lake Golf Course, Champs & Tramps, Charger House Restaurant, Cherry Hill Golf Club, Chestnut Hills, Chip Meyer, Chris Magnuson, Churubusco Family Dentistry LLC, Cindy’s Ha!r Salon, Claudette Lear, Cobblestone Event Center, Cobblestone Pro Shop, Colonial Oaks Golf Club, Community State Bank, Cortney Spencer, Cranberry Cottage Café & Tea Room, Culligan, David Desper, Dean Rummel Schrader Real Estate & Auction Services, Deanna Stetzel & Betty Clayton, Design'yer Donut and Coffee, Dian & Rick Furniss, Doc’s Do It Best Hardware, Don and Helen Cochard, Don Gura State Farm Ins., Donna Davis, Doug and Bev Hile, Douglas & Ellen Leslie, Dr. & Mrs. Gerald Warrener, Drew & Taylor Lear, Dye Financial Services, Eagle Glen Golf Club, East Noble Athletic Department, Edwards Floor Covering, Eel River Golf Course, El Mariachi Mexican Grill, Elaine Berkey, Erica Dekko, Fancy Flowers & Greenhouse, Farmer & Merchants Bank, Farmers State Bank, Fashion Farm Inc., Flora Borger, Freedom Academy, Gabriella's Bakery, Garrett State Bank, Giordano's, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, Grant’s Catering and Smoking Wheels BBQ, Hal and Cheryl Barker, Harper Funeral Home, Heron Creek Golf Club, Hite Funeral Home, Home Sweet Home, Hoover Plumbing, Heating and Electric, Hossinger Refrigeration, Italian Grille, J.O. Mory, Jamie Mellinger,
Jan Hudecek, Jane & Larry Doyle, Jane Teliha, Jen's Bistro, Jim Smoots, Jodie Speheger, John & Melba Moorhouse, John Ley Monument Sales Inc,. K. Michael & Sandra Hayes D.D.S., Kathy and Terry Dues, Kathy Sauers, Kendallville Physical Therapy, Kendallville Public Library, Kim Gallmeyer, Kim Harris, King Korn, Lake James Tour Company, Lewger Machine & Tool, Linda Moses, Lunch Box Café, Magic Wand Restaurant, Mark and Elainey Richardson, Mark Benbow, Matthew and Rose Rickey, Max Platt Ford-Lincoln INC, Michael Carper, Mike Pasquali, Mimi's Retreat, Noble County Community Foundation, Noble County Disposal INC, Noble County REMC, Noble County Sheriff, Noble Hawk Golf Links, Off the Wall Custom LLC, One 10 West Main, Orchard Park Family Dentistry, Parker Hannifin, Parker’s Outlet Center, Pat Cowger, Patrice Jordan, Peggy & Daryl Daniels, Pelinnia Dirrim, Phyllis Weber, Picture This in Print, Pizza Forum, Pizza Hut, Plas-Tech Molding & Design INC, Pulver's Asphalt and Paving INC, Richard & Sharrel Wells, Richard Squier Pallets INC, Riley’s INC, Roberta and Larry Stroble, Roger Moses & Robert Fleener, Rose Frick, Sandra Fischer, Sands Accounting,
Satek Winery, Shepherd’s Chevrolet Buick GMC, Sherry Fiske, Shirley & Thomas Crist, Signs by Brian Anderson Affordable Signs, Sit 'N Bull Pub, SSIR Rehabilitation, St. James Restaurant INC, Steel Dynamics, Steph Hopkins, Steve Craft, T &T Plumbing & Heating, Tammy, Jill & Chris, The Deli at 6th and Main, The Haire Cellar, The Hess Team Century 21 Bradley Realty, Inc., The Olive Twist, Therma-Tru Doors, Thomas Funeral Home, Tim & Julie Pease, Timbuktoo, Tom and Vicki Jellison, WalkerHughes Ins.,Walmart, Watchamacakes, We Care Counseling Center EDT Inc., Wibles U Pick Hardwoods, Wilson Law Group, Wing’s Etc. Restaurant, Young Family Funeral Home, Zianos Italian Eatery
Cobblestone Ladies Golf Association
Kendallville
