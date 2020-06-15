To the editor:
Good afternoon, folks,
Letter is copied from my Facebook post regarding the removal of The Pride Display at the Auburn Eckhart Public Library.
Everyone, but especially my family,relatives, friends and acquaintances associated with Auburn, Indiana —
Auburn Indiana, Eckhart Public Library removed a Gay Pride Book Display this week and it's really a shame, wrong and the author of the post below shows with perhaps a little change having happened since then, it's still a bit of little Harper Valley of Hypocrisy that was one of the deciding factors why I left Auburn and have chosen to not want to come back. I thought it appropriate to say a couple things being Pride Month where because of this mismanaged pandemic we are going to have to celebrate more on paper and media than in person.
The Library was a big haunt for me as a kid and through High School, a place of adventure, learning and escape, Beautiful Swiss style building with a fountain we use to set around and talk. I left Auburn shortly after I came out. Anger, fear, tired of a life of being marginalized and bullied in my little town. Sure I wanted to leave and see the world, get an education, a career and all that but being able to visit without a lot of bad memories about trying to find myself there just doesn't bode well for coming home. Even now, I can't go home with any ease, not all but many relatives and a few friends dismiss, don't talk about, cringe at moments a slip might reveal something taboo in their minds, the uncomfortable silence when someone says, even still, so, when you getting married (although that happens less because now I can, they don't want to hear that same sex thing) — They'll say, oh, we're OK with it, so and so has a niece we heard about that, but they are uncomfortable, they aren't OK with it, and situations like this come up in the library or other places, they roll over and not say anything. They dismiss who I am, what I believe in, who I love, and just about everything in my life including the pain I endured while living and growing up. I'm not playing martyr, all that made me who I am and I now have an incredible life and am happier than ever and truth a lot of that made me who I was. I have a wealth of friends and family that appreciate and love me for exactly who I am.
My life would be more enriched however, had I felt able to share myself with them, I don't even know the names of many of my cousins kids and grand kids and it embarrasses me. It took me a long time too to realize, their lives would be greatly enriched had they only known me better too. They are good people, I'm not saying bad, but subtle things can really make a person feel uninvited and they haven't faced that, they don't have to.
The library shutters its doors now to my segment of the population. One month of the year, in one corner of a Library in the little town of Auburn a little safe haven for a 15 year old boy or girl in a crazy world isn't even allowed them there. I and many others were so desperate, suicide was a life alternative. Yes, when you feel completely hated or dismissed by your closest friends and relatives, that feels to be a real alternative. It really was that bad and people consider it still, in this century where we pretend we are no different than NAZI Germany or think the slaughter of the indigenous wouldn't happen today. It takes work to keep and build our freedom, you have to keep at it to remain civilized.
I haven't addressed the real hatred I saw and absolutely still see there today. I can't help or convince those people so won't address it. I will say however, those that pretend to be "OK" with it, those that roll their eyes about the Pride Display being dismissed and do nothing. Won't even comment on a Facebook page or post, you re culpable, your inaction allows and encourages continued bigotry, hatred, discrimination and violence against others. This safe haven in the library could easily save a kid from suicide or years of torture at his own people's unknowing hands, thousands in counseling, a stunted future not believing in themselves. Those wrecked lives are part of those who kept quiet's fault, absolutely.
Enrich your lives and embrace diversity in all of its forms. Big lessons right now are making us take stands, choose the right one. The excuse I don't get into politics doesn't work, because this is not what we are talking about, this is the ability to live full enriched prosperous lives. (I always think of Matthew Shepard, grew up in a small town much like Auburn in Wyoming, smart kid, lots of potential, in his teens, no safe haven for him, no support from the community, faced a bunch of reckless thugs who tortured him, strung him up in a barbed wire fence and left him to die slowly for days in a field near town, that could have been prevented by a kinder, more willing to be educated community; that was not too long ago.)
Now, relatives and friend that are just OK out there, I'm not bashing you, I wouldn't write this if that were my intent. I encourage you to think and act right now. I have many fond memories of Auburn, my relatives and friends there, and the people, for the most part. I would like to be more enriched and see their enrichment in celebrating a bit of Pride for me and the LGBT + community out there. There's a lot of wonderful and unique people with ideas, thoughts and experiences that will only make your life a better more expansive place. Yours will also make theirs better. Celebrate Pride this month and always and go get that Library back on track! (I have submitted this to the Auburn Star; I encourage them to publish this letter although I do have doubts as attitudes I've expressed in this very letter are way prevalent through out the area.)
Michael Palumbo
Seattle
Editor's note: The Pride Month materials are on display at the library, though not in the original spot where they were placed. This letter is appearing online only due to its length.
