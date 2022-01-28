To the editor.
Brady Thomas for DeKalb County Sheriff.
The time has come, once again, for us to consider candidates for the upcoming elections. With the current state of the country, it is imperative that we take each and every election seriously. This is especially the case with local elections as local elections can have the most direct impact on the daily lives of us and our families.
One crucial seat up for election in 2022 is the seat for DeKalb County Sheriff. I strongly feel that the best candidate for this important position is Deputy Brady Thomas.
I was hired as a merit deputy for the DeKalb County Sheriffs Department in 2015 and left the department in 2020. During my five years there, I worked with Deputy Thomas as a colleague and now know him as a friend. Deputy Thomas maintains invaluable characteristics, skills, and experience that deem him as the most qualified candidate for the position of DeKalb County Sheriff.
Deputy Thomas is an extremely motivated, intelligent and caring person as well as a natural leader. He has not only exhibited these traits in his job as a detective and colleague to the Sheriff's department, but to the community as well.
On top of a full case load as a detective, Deputy Thomas also gives back to the community by helping with fundraisers for local Junior Achievement, United Way and other essential programs. He also volunteers his time with the Auburn Conservation Team to clean up Cedar Creek.
We have an important decision in deciding the next Sheriff for DeKalb County. I strongly feel that Deputy Thomas has all the tools necessary to be an outstanding sheriff. He is consistently involved in the community in many different ways, and would be an excellent leader in the sheriff's seat to keep this great community safe. The DeKalb County Sheriffs Department is in dire need of change, and Deputy Thomas is the most qualified in regard to making this happen.
Vote Brady Thomas for Republican Sheriff candidate May 3.
Nathan Freds
Butler
