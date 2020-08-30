To the editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those involved with the beautiful flowers around our Courthouse, little park and in our street planters.
Every year they are beautiful, but this year they are especially gorgeous! The flower boxes on the Courthouse and the planters located on our streets have just the right selection of plants that grow together beautifully.
Again, thanks to all for your hard work. It makes our little downtown so beautiful!
Peggy Souder
Auburn
