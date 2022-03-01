To the editor:
In reference to the letter by Mr. Robert Sparkman — Well done! Thank you I could not have said it any better. There are so many people with their eyes closed it's not funny. For a local paper this is OK. I myself look forward to also receiving the Epoch Times for what is really going on. It only comes once a week but usually it takes me all week to read from cover to cover.
They also have a two volume book out that I have been reading called How the Specter Of Communism is Ruling Our World. You would not believe how much truth there is in those pages of the present administration that is happening right now. You can get the Epoch Times online; buy hard copy paper with it, is a little more informative.
If people would only open their eyes and check into what is happening. How many of you have really checked into who is running the UN. I will bet you would understand why Trump wanted to pull us out. Most of those in higher positions are all Communist. Myself I am a Christian and that is what this country was founded on — Christian values with freedom for all. This includes all colors and nationalities. Away from rulers and dictators. It was based on one man and one woman being a couple to raise a family.
Read the Constitution and learn what it really means. I remember someone saying, when you remove history you are losing your freedom. All I have to say is: Wake up, America, before you regret it! God bless America!
Larry Uehlein
Auburn
