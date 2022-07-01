It takes two people to make a baby, a man and a woman. Why in your article (Will Indiana rise in support of children, June 28) is there no mention of the father?
How about instead of the state supporting the mother and child, which at the end of the day is you and me; we have the father pay for at least half of the kid's support for the first 18 years?
Darlene Champman
Spencerville
