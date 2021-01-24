25 years ago
• The Indiana High School Athletic Association contacted all member schools to conduct surveys concerning class sports. The survey sought opinions on whether the IHSAA should adopt multiple classes for girls and boys basketball tournaments; if multiple class tournaments were adopted should a playoff be held between class champions; and if the IHSAA should adopt multiple classes for tournaments in all other sports.
