25 years ago
• Noble Hawk Golf Links, a new 18-hole championship golf course south of Kendallville, is planning two open houses in May to unveil its new facilities to the public. The first event on May 10-11 will feature a clubhouse and golf shop open house with golf course tours. The second, on May 24, will feature new golf club demonstrations at the practice tee. A charity scramble will be held on June 14 and the grand opening to the public will be Sunday, June 15 (Father’s Day).
