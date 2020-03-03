Our new online poll at kpcnews.com is about the impact of the coronavirus. Will there be a significant long term or short term impact? Or little or no impact?
Online polls can be found at kpcnews.com/polls
A subscription is not required to participate.
The previous online poll asked for readers' opinions on Sen. Mitt Romney’s vote at the close of the impeachment trial: We asked, "How do you feel about Sen. Romney’s “guilty” vote regarding President Trump?"
Results were almost evenly divided between supporters of Romney’s vote (249) and those who disapproved (239).
At kpcnews.com/opinions/letters readers will find letters to the editor. Some letters — if they come from people outside our circulation area or if they are more than 600 words in length — appear online only.
Letters can be submitted online at kpcnews.com or directly to the editor of this newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.