25 years ago
• The DeKalb County Council voted to contribute $500,000 toward the Randolph Street railroad underpass in Garrett. By a 7-0 vote, the council agreed to appropriate funding from the cumulative bridge fund that raises $500 a year and has a balance of $1.5 million. The council said the funds would go toward the engineering and right-of-way acquisition and are to be used after the City of Garrett spends its $250,000 which has been allocated to go toward the engineering. The cost of the project is estimated between $5.5 to $6 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.