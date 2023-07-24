To the Editor:
It was a superb concert, frisky, patriotic, and uplifting. On July 18th, the members of the 38th Infantry Division Band Indiana Army National Guard gave an outstanding performance at the Outdoor Theater. They played a wide range of music including New Orleans jazz renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “Beal Street Blues” to favorites such as “America the Beautiful,” “Strike up the Band,” and “Back Home in Indiana.” The group has the capability of several performance teams, including the Brass Quintet, the Jazz Combo, and the Concert Band. The audience was treated to each group, as well as Catherine Maloney’s singing “Fly Me to the Moon.” Kudos to the Outdoor Theater for hosting this eclectic group of musicians and also for serving them with a fine Italian Grill meal.
Rachel and Jim Roberts
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.