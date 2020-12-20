Kendallville is accomplishing twin goals — fixing up rundown properties in its oldest neighborhoods and helping local students acquire valuable real-world construction experience.
It’s an effort that other communities in northeast Indiana could consider copying.
In June 2019, when Kendallville announced the launch of a new blight-elimination effort, one of the key pieces of that effort was the establishment of Kendallville Restorations Inc., a non-profit that would work to purchase at-risk properties in key neighborhoods and fund work to fix up the homes and resell them to new, caring owners.
Since then, Kendallville Restorations has been working quietly to improve houses along the Main Street corridor in some of Kendallville’s older neighborhoods.
More recently, however, the group teamed up with the building trades students enrolled at Impact Institute and allowed those trades students to get involved with ongoing work at two improvement projects happening.
Students helped to rebuild a garage and do other interior work at one house, while they’ve rebuilt a streetside retaining wall and constructed off-street parking at another.
Homes are getting fixed up. Local students are getting job experience. That’s a win-win.
The program could easily be emulated in other communities. Kendallville proved that, as its own organization was modeled off a similar program in Bloomington doing the same thing.
The Kendallville Restorations nonprofit was founded with $100,000 in seed money from the city’s Economic Development Income Tax fund. It also does private fundraising and can seek grants to help support its operations. Its board includes local leaders and a handful of residents from the neighborhoods set to benefit from the program.
As for the help, Impact Institute serves students from school districts across northeast Indiana and, therefore, could likely field teams across the region to help with ongoing projects. Doing so would help train a new generation of construction workers and arm them with some solid experience before they walk the stage at their high school graduation.
Neighborhood blight is a tough and expensive problem to fix if left ignored for too long. Revitalization programs that can intervene and scoop up problem properties before they tip past the point of no return is not only good for the aesthetics and vibrancy of the neighborhood, but also as a way to refresh a community’s housing stock and make old houses more appealing to new buyers who may otherwise be wary of buying in seasoned neighborhoods.
Kendallville has hit on something good.
Other communities should take note and consider following the city’s lead.
