To the editor:
I was happy to see the article on the solar panels that were put on the Kruse building.
How many acres does that cover and how many will it cover when they add the other 2/3 of the roof? Also, how many acres if we used the roof of the other buildings; like the Ford museum, Scott Ind. and Custer Grain. The remaining 55 acres could be left in production that way.
DeKalb County didn’t want windmills, something that would take very little land and pays the farmer every year. Is that solar field going to help county taxes? I believe the windmills would have.
Believe me, I am all for renewable energy — it is the future. But we need to be smart about it and not waste our farm land in the process.
If they are going to plant strawberries, where are they going to find people to pick them? Better get a big “Help Wanted” sign.
Mike Shoudel
Garrett
