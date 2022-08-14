25 years ago
• Noble County’s two newest doctors have completed their first week of practice at the Avilla Family Medical Clinic. Dr. Lisa Lane and Dr. Phillip Corbin recently finished their residencies at St. Elizabeth Hospital Family Practice Program in Dayton, Ohio. They are practicing with Dr. James Chandler and Dr. Gerald Warrener at the 125 Baum St., location in Avilla.
