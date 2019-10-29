To the editor:
I have had the privilege of serving under many different leaders throughout my life. For me, my father has always modeled what a proactive, service-minded, and community-driven leader looks like. I admire his strength, character, and determination as an effective leader. When I met Sarah Payne, I immediately noticed she, too, possesses these qualities that make her an effective leader. She has the ability to work with everyone. She is encouraging, intelligent, and always learning. Sarah is always willing to share, unafraid to take the high road, and able to delegate.
Sarah has the gift of empowering people. After working or volunteering with Sarah, people are ready to lead and take part in making things better. Sarah Payne is a leader of leaders. A leader has great focus on the big picture, and although we may not understand all the steps it takes to get us to success, I am confident to put my trust in Sarah Payne in any capacity of leadership, but, especially as the mayor of Auburn.
As a volunteer for her campaign, I’ve witnessed Sarah creating a culture within our volunteer family. Everyone is heard, included, and called upon. When she says “people over party,” she’s serious. Sarah wants to meet people where they are, and understand how she can help. She has original ideas, but is quick to give credit where credit is due.
Sarah Payne will be noted as one of the great leaders of northeast Indiana. She is a wonderful mother, friend, and community advocate. Influential leaders constantly applaud her leadership and insight. I encourage you to vote and put her to work for the city of Auburn as your next mayor.
Kelli Packnett
Fort Wayne
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.