25 years ago
• James L. “Jim” Koons, was honored by the Avilla Chamber of Commerce for his 80th birthday that he will observe on June 1 and for his many years of service to Avilla and the rest of Noble County. Koons has been appointed grand marshal of the 1995 Avilla Days Parade.
