To the editor:
As a voter living in far southeast DeKalb County, and as a member of Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, I support Mike Watson for the DeKalb County Commission, Southeast District, because of the responsiveness he has demonstrated and his commitment to pro-life values.
I’m sure from their resumes that both candidates on the ballot for the Southeast District County Commissioner are well qualified. My wife and I are relatively new residents of DeKalb County; we built and moved into our retirement home here about six years ago. I have not known Mike or his opponent very long, having only met them via monthly coffees over the last few months. Searching online in KPC for recent letters of support for Mike and his opponent, I notice that among the three letters of support for Mike’s opponent, two are from the current county commissioners. There have been nine letters of support for Mike from residents who are not county commissioners.
Studying the campaign letters received from both Mike and his opponent a few weeks ago, I noticed that only Mike’s letter encouraged the recipients to contact him with comments and questions.
Two weeks ago, not seeing their views on a topic I’m interested in, regarding the protection of innocent life, from conception to natural death, I sent queries to both Mike and his opponent using the email address on their letters. Although I have not yet received a response from his opponent, Mike responded very quickly, within 12 hours, and has followed up with additional phone calls and emails. When answering my questions, he has expressed his pro-life values. He has elaborated on multiple activities which demonstrate his support of pro-life values.
In the example above, Mike demonstrates that he is committed to be responsive to the citizens of DeKalb County. I believe that this type of commitment is very important in our form of government, which the founders intended to be limited, in which powers are only to be derived from the consent of the governed.
Dennis Brink
Spencerville
