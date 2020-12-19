To the editor:
Vitamin D supplementation can reduce COVID-19 severity. In the U.S. it is estimated that overall some 40 percent of our population is vitamin D deficient. For children ages 1-5 years, 50 percent are deficient for vitamin D. This deficiency increases to 70 percent for preadolescences and about 95 percent of the elderly are vitamin D deficient.
Vitamin D deficiency is a significant public health issue, especially during the current pandemic.
There's emerging and growing evidence that vitamin D status may be relevant to the risk of developing COVID-19 infection and to the severity of the disease. Vitamin D is important for immunity and boosts immune function against viral diseases. We also know that vitamin D has an immune-modulating effect and can lower inflammation, and this may be relevant to the respiratory response during COVID-19 and the cytokine storm that's been demonstrated. Vitamin D supplementation can lower viral replication rates and reduce concentrations of pro-inflammatory cytokines that produce the inflammation that injures the lungs and can reduce concentrations of anti-inflammatory cytokines.
To reduce the possibility of acquiring COVID-19 infection and to reduce the severity of the infection people should consider taking 2000 IU/d of vitamin D3.2 There are some contraindications for vitamin D supplementation and discussion with each individual's health care provider is important. For persons with vitamin D deficiency, the dosage of vitamin D is different and monitoring is required.
H. Lauren Vogel, D.O. MPH
Angola
