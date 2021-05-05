To the editor:
With the COVID-19 pandemic still active and social isolation continuing, we need a healthy diversion.
With food insecurity currently seen in one in seven families, resurgence of a victory garden can provide a public health benefit. The victory garden movement began with World War I and returned during World War II. Americans planted gardens to support local community needs and to help feed our troops. Victory Gardens were grown in nearly every spare patch of land in private gardens, public lands, parks, playgrounds and churchyards. Even window boxes and front-step containers became useful Victory Gardens. By the end of WWII there were more than 20 million gardens and these produced some 8 million tons of food.
Gardening has been coined the "go-to" quarantine activity. The activity is family friendly and all ages can participate. It gets you outside in the fresh air and provides some physical activity. Growing and caring for something enhances mood and lowers stress and can help with the depression of social isolation. A garden will provide a healthy food source. May is the perfect time to start a garden.
Straw bale gardening is an excellent opportunity for the beginning gardener. In this method a bale of straw replaces soil as a container for plants. The straw bales can be placed on ground or concrete and no digging or conditioning of the soil is necessary. The bales are raised, making planting and harvesting produce easier. Weeding is minimal but conditioning of the straw is necessary. Straw has minimal nutritional value for plants so conditioning of the straw bale is necessary and weekly application of fertilizer is important. There are several conditioning programs available. Just Google "straw bale gardening."
Simply stated, the straw bales must be watered and kept damp. Initially, high nitrogen fertilizer is applied for several days. After about 10 days of composting, the bales will cool down and planting can begin. In our area, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash, eggplant, zucchini, beans, peas, lettuce, spinach, swish chard, broccoli, beets, kale, onions, herbs, strawberries, pumpkin and melons can be grown in straw bales. Watering and application of fertilizer are the only necessary activities. After harvesting, the straw can become composed for the following year.
The costs for beginning straw bale gardening are low and no special equipment is necessary. Education is necessary and can easily be found in the references. There are many pros and few cons for beginning a garden and involving the whole family in an outdoor cooperative program.
H. Lauren Vogel, D.O. MPH
Angola
Medical Director Branch Hillsdale St. Joseph CHA
