To the Editor:
With industrial solar moving into DeKalb County and both the pro and anti sides of the issue being so vocal within the area, I would like to take the time to address the root or heart if you will, of the matter.
I have personally attended many of the ordnance meetings, spoken at a few and watched many more live streamed online. At the heart of every meeting the same issue comes up for both sides of the aisle — fear and worry.
If you are pro solar and attending these meetings, you are most likely a large property owner and therefore, most likely a farmer wishing to put solar on your property. Your fear is that your rights to do as you will with your own property are being encroached upon. Your worry is about the farm itself, farming has never been more costly, from glyphosate to seed, fuel to tires for the combine, they have never been more expensive. You worry about being able to keep farming the land, land which more than likely has been in your family for generations. So when an energy company comes along a wants to rent your property for a good price how can this not be seen as a good thing? The property stays in the family and generates an income.
If you are on the anti side you probably own property next to a proposed solar field. Your fear is that your property values will go down so much that you cannot get out. You are thinking things like "should I try to sell now and get what I can?" and "How much of a loss can I take on this property?". You fear for your safety, solar is unknown, what are the impacts of it being around your home? You worry about what solar will look and sound like. You worry about if the solar companies go out of business and leave behind a mess in your community.
The common thread is that both sides have fears and worries and that both sides have correctly come to our county boards for answers and protection. It is the job of our county boards to protect, to the best of their ability, our county residents. All of them, no matter how thankless the task may be. However, all sides involved, whether anti, pro or board must remember this is a compromise and no one is going to get everything that they want but the one thing everyone should get is some form of protection.
Back to the heart of the matter, everyone has worries and fears. Fear can tear us apart and make us make selfish decisions. Worries can make us see problems that do not exist. To alleviate these feelings we need to come together, often people come together around a common cause.
So I submit to you, the people of DeKalb County, the common cause in the form of this question — can we trust the energy companies that wish to use land in Dekalb County?
If your answer, even if you still wish to do business with them, is not then how do we best work together to protect ourselves as a community from them so that if solar energy does fail to produce, the only ones who loose, the only ones stuck with the bill is them.
Jessica Harty
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.